Asbury Park gas leak forces evacuations of more than 100 residents

ASBURY PARK -- Emergency personnel in Asbury Park evacuated a neighborhood in the city Tuesday night when workers struck a gas main, authorities said. Contractors working in the area of Mattison Avenue and Langford Street hit a gas main, causing a "significant leak" around 7:39 p.m., said Officer Michael Casey, spokesman for the city police department.

