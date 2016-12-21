Ultimate N.J. weekend guide: 7 jolly events to check out this weekend

The NJ Ballet along with the NJ Symphony present the famed ballet "The Nutcracker" at the Mayo PAC in Morristown this weekend. THE NUTCRACKER AT THE MAYO PAC: There will be plenty of renditions of "The Nutcracker" happening around the state this holiday season, but only one will feature the tag team of New Jersey's top ballet and symphony outfits.

