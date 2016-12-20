This Week in Music History

This Week in Music History

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

December 31st, 1963 - The Kinks debut live at the Lotus House restaurant in London. From here brothers Ray and Dave Davies go on to become one of the most important and influential rock bands of the era, scoring five top 10 hits in their 32 year run as a band.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec 26 Monkey 2
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec 11 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
ebony nicole brown (Sep '11) Aug '16 Winston 4
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,866 • Total comments across all topics: 277,540,045

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC