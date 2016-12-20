This Week in Music History
December 31st, 1963 - The Kinks debut live at the Lotus House restaurant in London. From here brothers Ray and Dave Davies go on to become one of the most important and influential rock bands of the era, scoring five top 10 hits in their 32 year run as a band.
