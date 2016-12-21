Red Bank: Menna Debt in Press Spotlight
Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna borrowed $75,000 from an Eatontown man who's a "convicted car thief," according to a report by the Asbury Park Press posted Thursday. The article does not allege wrongdoing on the part of either Menna or his lender, Louis Lerner III of Eatontown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bank Green.
