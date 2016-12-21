Red Bank: Menna Debt in Press Spotlight

Red Bank: Menna Debt in Press Spotlight

Red Bank Mayor Pasquale Menna borrowed $75,000 from an Eatontown man who's a "convicted car thief," according to a report by the Asbury Park Press posted Thursday. The article does not allege wrongdoing on the part of either Menna or his lender, Louis Lerner III of Eatontown.

