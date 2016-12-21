Orthodox Jews in NJ town helping Latino family in wake of 2-year-olda s tragic death
The Jewish community of Lakewood, New Jersey, is providing assistance to the family of a 2-year-old Latino boy who was killed in a tragic accident. Jayden Marquez was killed Thursday when his aunt accidentally backed into him with her car in the family's driveway.
