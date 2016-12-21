New Jersey's 2016 political hits, misses - and tossups
In this July 20, 2009, file photo, former federal prosecutor Chris Christie, left, then Republican nominee for New Jersey governor, looks on as Monmouth County Sheriff Kim Guadagno, right, answers questions after he announced Guadagno as his pick for lieutenant governor during a news conference in Asbury Park, N.J. Guadagno, the Republican lieutenant governor, is considering a run for governor and distanced herself from the unpopular Christie by criticizing Trump. But she also opposed the gas-tax dedication, which Christie supported and voters rejected.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Finding my family after 44 years in prison
|Dec 26
|Monkey
|2
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec 11
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC