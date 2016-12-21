Man seriously burned in Asbury Park g...

Man seriously burned in Asbury Park garage fire, report says

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Dec 24 Read more: NJ.com

ASBURY PARK -- A man suffered serious burns to more than half of his body in a garage fire on Fourth Avenue in the city Saturday, the Asbury Park Press reported. The fire sparked around 10:30 a.m. in a detached garage at a residence, Asbury Park Fire Chief Kevin Keddy said in the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Mon Monkey 2
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec 11 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
ebony nicole brown (Sep '11) Aug '16 Winston 4
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,692 • Total comments across all topics: 277,378,933

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC