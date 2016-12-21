Inmate hid hits of fentanyl in his rectum, authorities said
FREEHOLD -- An Asbury Park man jailed on drug offenses was hit with more charges after authorities found 35 hits of fentanyl up his rear end. Shaeddenz Coleman, 29, was charged with drug possession and possession with intent to distribute after authorities found the contraband - 35 wax paper folds contained in a plastic bag - "within his anal cavity," according to a complaint filed Nov. 29. The fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, was found Nov. 20 while he was an inmate at the Monmouth County jail in Freehold, the complaint said.
