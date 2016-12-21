Here's where wild Polar Bear plungers will swim New Year's Day
ASBURY PARK -- One way to fix your New Year's Day hangover? With a frigid dip in the Atlantic - for a good cause, that is. This year's Polar Bear Plunge season is upon us, with fearless folks taking to the chilly Jersey Shore waters between January and March to raise funds for a variety of causes.
