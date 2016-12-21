Free Press' New Jersey 'News Voices' program looks...
Since the election, we've heard a lot about the media's failures and what it needs to do to rebuild people's trust, hold the powerful accountable, and confront racism and other forms of hate. While a lot of change is needed on the national level, Free Press is starting local: We've spent the past 18 months working across New Jersey to transform journalism through our News Voices campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ News Commons.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec 11
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
|Christie aide: 'He lied' about Bridgegate
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC