Free Press' New Jersey 'News Voices' program looks...

Thursday Dec 15

Since the election, we've heard a lot about the media's failures and what it needs to do to rebuild people's trust, hold the powerful accountable, and confront racism and other forms of hate. While a lot of change is needed on the national level, Free Press is starting local: We've spent the past 18 months working across New Jersey to transform journalism through our News Voices campaign.

