Feature / 45 minutes agoThe Story Behind The Shot: Danny Clinch on 6 of his greatest pictures
Pearl Jam, Radiohead, Bruce Springsteen - as one of the greatest rock photographers of recent decades, Danny Clinch has shot them all. Here he remembers the stories behind 6 of his great shot Name a renowned rock artist of the '90s and early 21st century, and chances are, Danny Clinch snapped a great photo of them at some point.
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec 11
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
|Christie aide: 'He lied' about Bridgegate
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
