Christie newspaper "revenge bill'' has pols quiet

Gov. Chris Christie's newspaper job-killing "revenge bill,'' which would change the law require legal ads to be published, is nearing a vote along with separate legislation that gives Christie a book deal and boosts the public payroll by tens of millions of dollars. Christie newspaper "revenge bill'' has lawmakers quiet Gov. Chris Christie's newspaper job-killing "revenge bill,'' which would change the law require legal ads to be published, is nearing a vote along with separate legislation that gives Christie a book deal and boosts the public payroll by tens of millions of dollars.
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec 11
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
|Christie aide: 'He lied' about Bridgegate
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
