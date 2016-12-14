Chad Oppenheim Leaves Mark On Asbury Park's Waterfront with Monroe
Just months after the successful opening of The Asbury Hotel, Asbury Park's first new hotel in half a century, real estate firm iStar prepares to open Monroe. Construction on the luxury condominiums have recently reached completion, garnering warm reception from the local community.
