Bruce Springsteen reveals a battle with depression in his autobiography
His autobiography has raced onto the bestseller lists, but it's a typically modest Bruce Springsteen that greets Andy Welch when they meet to discuss the book. The music legend talks about depression, the satisfaction of writing and why he made sure his wife and kids had an early read Maybe their stage persona is so otherworldly or particular that to wander around, day to day, in their work attire would be rather ridiculous or impractical.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Nottingham Evening Post.
Add your comments below
Asbury Park Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|How to contact someone from the Neptune News
|Dec 11
|dawnd01
|1
|Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13)
|Nov '16
|bldg seven
|30
|Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Anthony Scarpuzzi
|8
|Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a...
|Sep '16
|L Craig s Hush Pu...
|3
|Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd...
|Sep '16
|jmrsch123
|1
|ebony nicole brown (Sep '11)
|Aug '16
|Winston
|4
|Christie aide: 'He lied' about Bridgegate
|Aug '16
|Le Jimbo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Asbury Park Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC