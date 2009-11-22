Bruce Springsteen Releases Official Recording Of Clarence Clemons Last Show
On November 22, 2009 Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band brought the memorable Working On A Dream Tour to a close at the HSBC Arena in Buffalo. The show would be the last saxophonist Clarence Clemons would play with the band before his 2011 death.
