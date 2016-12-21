Asbury Park lawyer indicted for alleg...

Asbury Park lawyer indicted for allegedly ripping off clients

Tuesday Read more: The Jersey Journal

FREEHOLD -- A suspended lawyer from Asbury Park was indicted on charges he failed to turn over $71,000 in settlements to his own clients, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said. William Gallagher, 70, who held an active state law license from 1968 until it was suspended last year, was indicted after a 19-month investigation revealed he kept clients' awards on three different occasions in 2013 and 2014, authorities said.

