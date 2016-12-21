Asbury Park firefighters respond to 4...

Asbury Park firefighters respond to 40 calls in 2 days

ASBURY PARK -- The city's fire department responded to 40 incidents on Friday and Saturday, including a blaze in a garage that severely burned a victim . In an announcement on Facebook, the Asbury Park Fire Department said it handled several serious medical emergencies, assisted with a fire in nearby Deal and responded to two residential blazes in the city.

