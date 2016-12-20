Asbury Park Attorney Indicted For Theft Of Over $70K
William Gallagher, 70, of Memorial Drive in Asbury Park, was indicted by a Monmouth County Grand Jury for Theft of second degree Failure to Make Require Disposition and third degree Misapplication of Entrusted Funds, according to an announcement by Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. Gallagher, an attorney since 1968, was the long term Borough Attorney of Lake Como until he was was suspended from practicing law in New Jersey in January of 2015.
