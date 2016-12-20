Asbury Park Attorney Indicted For The...

Asbury Park Attorney Indicted For Theft Of Over $70K

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: More Monmouth Musings

William Gallagher, 70, of Memorial Drive in Asbury Park, was indicted by a Monmouth County Grand Jury for Theft of second degree Failure to Make Require Disposition and third degree Misapplication of Entrusted Funds, according to an announcement by Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni. Gallagher, an attorney since 1968, was the long term Borough Attorney of Lake Como until he was was suspended from practicing law in New Jersey in January of 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at More Monmouth Musings.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec 11 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
ebony nicole brown (Sep '11) Aug '16 Winston 4
News Christie aide: 'He lied' about Bridgegate Aug '16 Le Jimbo 1
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,530 • Total comments across all topics: 277,271,941

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC