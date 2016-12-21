7 celebrities you didn't know visited...

7 celebrities you didn't know visited the Jersey Shore this year

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 30 Read more: WKXW-FM Trenton

Ocean and Monmouth counties may not seem like a hotbed for celebrity sightings, but we actually have quite a few celebrities that roll through our area each year. No, it's not Los Angeles or New York City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Asbury Park Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Finding my family after 44 years in prison Dec 26 Monkey 2
How to contact someone from the Neptune News Dec 11 dawnd01 1
News Ex-yeshiva teacher faces sex assault charges in NJ (May '13) Nov '16 bldg seven 30
News Danny DeVito poses for photos, schmoozes fans i... (Feb '10) Oct '16 Anthony Scarpuzzi 8
News Gay organization fighting eviction from Shore a... Sep '16 L Craig s Hush Pu... 3
News Motorcyclist hurt after his bike stalls in midd... Sep '16 jmrsch123 1
ebony nicole brown (Sep '11) Aug '16 Winston 4
See all Asbury Park Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Asbury Park Forum Now

Asbury Park Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Asbury Park Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Gunman
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Asbury Park, NJ

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,175 • Total comments across all topics: 277,516,399

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC