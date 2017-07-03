Tomb of the Unknowns: Guards keep wat...

Tomb of the Unknowns: Guards keep watch 24/7

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

On hallowed ground, a lone soldier stands on an open plaza. Twenty-one steps. Turn.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 36 min slick willie expl... 501
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... Sun TRUMP 45 177
News Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 1
Nancy Pelosi Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 1
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 3
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 58
Lesbians Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,516 • Total comments across all topics: 282,227,753

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC