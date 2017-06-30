Purple Heart Truck Run: An 8,500-mile...

Purple Heart Truck Run: An 8,500-mile journey to a wounded warrior

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Stars and Stripes

Saturday marks the start of an 8,500-mile, six-week journey of a mobility-equipped 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor truck from one of the nation's most revered war memorials to a gathering in Dallas, where it will be presented to a wounded warrior. The Purple Heart Truck Run, co-sponsored by the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Wounded Warriors Family Support with a theme of "Mobility is Freedom," is intended to raise awareness of both its mission and the sacrifices of veterans on stops around the nation, from coast to coast, before its conclusion at the MOPH convention in Dallas on August 13. The vehicle will be driven by amputee veterans along the way, starting at the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 11 hr slick willie expl... 483
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... 23 hr TRUMP 45 177
News Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re... Fri Rubio s Foam Partays 1
Nancy Pelosi Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 1
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 3
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 58
Lesbians Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 1
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,853 • Total comments across all topics: 282,202,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC