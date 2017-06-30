Purple Heart Truck Run: An 8,500-mile journey to a wounded warrior
Saturday marks the start of an 8,500-mile, six-week journey of a mobility-equipped 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor truck from one of the nation's most revered war memorials to a gathering in Dallas, where it will be presented to a wounded warrior. The Purple Heart Truck Run, co-sponsored by the Military Order of the Purple Heart and Wounded Warriors Family Support with a theme of "Mobility is Freedom," is intended to raise awareness of both its mission and the sacrifices of veterans on stops around the nation, from coast to coast, before its conclusion at the MOPH convention in Dallas on August 13. The vehicle will be driven by amputee veterans along the way, starting at the Iwo Jima Memorial in Arlington, Va.
