Police Report Separate Indecent Exposures in Arlington Heights, Buckingham
Police responded twice on Sunday to two separate reports of indecent exposure and arrested one man, but do not believe the two are linked. Police were called to the 4100 block of N. Henderson Road in Buckingham just before 1 p.m. after reports a man exposed himself to a woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ARLnow.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|8 hr
|spud
|497
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Sun
|TRUMP 45
|177
|Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re...
|Jun 30
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|3
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|58
|Lesbians
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC