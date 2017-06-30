NWRA appoints president and CEO

NWRA appoints president and CEO

The National Waste and Recycling Association , Arlington, Virginia, has appointed of Dr. Darrell K. Smith as the trade association's president and CEO. Smith's skill sets include public policy advocacy for heavy industry, grassroots activation, trade association management and growth, public relations and a technical background in safety and environmental processes.

