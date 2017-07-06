NTA eyes special operations, intell expansion through V1 purchase
Technical support service provider National Technologies Associates has purchased Arlington, Va.-based V1 Analytical Solutions in an effort to expand information analysis and mission support work for defense and intelligence agencies. Terms of the deal were undisclosed and V1 brings to NTA a presence in the special operations community along with military training services.
