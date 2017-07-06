NTA eyes special operations, intell e...

NTA eyes special operations, intell expansion through V1 purchase

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Technology

Technical support service provider National Technologies Associates has purchased Arlington, Va.-based V1 Analytical Solutions in an effort to expand information analysis and mission support work for defense and intelligence agencies. Terms of the deal were undisclosed and V1 brings to NTA a presence in the special operations community along with military training services.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Lesbians 42 min DMetrius Jones 2
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 11 hr Cat 521
News Alexandria shooter's widow: He went 'bananas' a... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... Jul 2 TRUMP 45 177
News Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 1
Nancy Pelosi Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 1
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 3
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,031 • Total comments across all topics: 282,294,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC