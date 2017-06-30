National Guard improves information f...

National Guard improves information flow during domestic response operations

13 hrs ago Read more: The United States Army

ARLINGTON, Va. -- The National Guard Bureau's Joint Intelligence Directorate was recently highlighted for its role in developing a program giving Guard members and local authorities' greater situational awareness while responding to emergencies, natural disasters and large scale events.

