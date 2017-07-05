Morning Notes
Crystal City Hotel Worker Sexually Assaulted - A female employee of the Hyatt Regency hotel in Crystal City was sexually assaulted Sunday morning, according to police. A 34-year-old man from Bahrain was arrested following the assault.
