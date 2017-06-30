Gwennetta Pratt Miller Curtis Dawkins...

Gwennetta Pratt Miller Curtis Dawkins v. Sheriff Beth Arthur County...

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: FindLaw

MILLER; CURTIS DAWKINS, Plaintiffs - Appellants, v. SHERIFF BETH ARTHUR, Defendant - Appellee, COUNTY OF ARLINGTON VIRGINIA; CRAIG PATTERSON, individually and in his Official Capacity; ARLINGTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE, Defendants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 3 hr slick willie expl... 520
News Alexandria shooter's widow: He went 'bananas' a... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... Jul 2 TRUMP 45 177
News Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 1
Nancy Pelosi Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 1
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 3
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 58
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,340 • Total comments across all topics: 282,262,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC