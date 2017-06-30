Fentress Architects to Design 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center
Denver-based Fentress Architects was selected to design the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center in Arlington, Virginia. The site of the VEC is beneath the flight path of American Airlines Flight 77, which was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.
