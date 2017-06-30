Fentress Architects to Design 9/11 Pe...

Fentress Architects to Design 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Contract

Denver-based Fentress Architects was selected to design the 9/11 Pentagon Memorial Visitor Education Center in Arlington, Virginia. The site of the VEC is beneath the flight path of American Airlines Flight 77, which was hijacked and crashed into the Pentagon on September 11, 2001.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contract.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 5 hr Cat 521
News Alexandria shooter's widow: He went 'bananas' a... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... Jul 2 TRUMP 45 177
News Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 1
Nancy Pelosi Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 1
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 3
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 58
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Earthquake
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 282,288,368

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC