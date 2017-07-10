Father Scalia: Faith Depends on Reason
Father Paul Scalia, a priest in the Diocese of Arlington, Va., writes in a new book that faith depends on reason. He sees this point symbolized by the fact that both shepherds and magi arrived to greet the newborn Jesus Christ.
