Construction spending holds steady from April to May
Construction spending in May 2017 was unchanged from April but increased from a year ago amid growing reports that contractors are struggling to find enough skilled workers to keep projects on schedule, according to an analysis of new government data by the Associated General Contractors of America , Arlington, Virginia. Association officials said a mixture of worker shortages and political gridlock appears to be holding back construction sector growth.
