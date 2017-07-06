Classics galore on outside movie scre...

Classics galore on outside movie screens throughout region

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Washington Blade

It's summer in the city and outdoor movie screens have sprung up all over the Metro D.C. area. If you're staying in the city this week, here's a quick guide to what's showing on screens both inside and out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arlington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression... 48 min Cat 521
News Alexandria shooter's widow: He went 'bananas' a... Tue They cannot kill ... 1
News Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri... Jul 2 TRUMP 45 177
News Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re... Jun 30 Rubio s Foam Partays 1
Nancy Pelosi Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 1
News House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ... Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 3
News GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree Jun 29 DMetrius Jones 58
See all Arlington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arlington Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Arlington County was issued at July 06 at 1:18PM EDT

Arlington Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Arlington Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Arlington, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC