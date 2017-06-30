Claire's facing an uphill battle to stay in the game
The last day of seventh grade ended at 11:56 a.m., and by 1 p.m., Paola Giron and her friends were at the mall, heading into Claire's. "We come here all the time," said Giron, 13, wearing a T-shirt that said "I woke up like this."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|51 min
|TRUMP 45
|177
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|2 hr
|slick willie expl...
|477
|Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re...
|Fri
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|1
|Nancy Pelosi
|Thu
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|3
|Lesbians
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|usaid to foreign countries
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC