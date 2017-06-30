As July Fourth approaches, Americans debate democracy's fate
Fireworks explode over Lincoln Memorial, at the National Mall as seen from Arlington, Va., during the Fourth of July celebration, July 4, 2016. In his 4? years as a state senator from Manhattan, Brad Holyman has handed out everything from flashlights to T-shirts at political rallies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re...
|19 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|1
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|Fri
|slick willie expl...
|481
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|179
|Nancy Pelosi
|Thu
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|3
|Lesbians
|Jun 29
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|usaid to foreign countries
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC