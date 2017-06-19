Williamsburg Neighborhood Conservation Plan Updated

The Arlington County Board today accepted the updated Williamsburg Neighborhood Conservation Plan, paving the way for the Williamsburg Civic Association to pursue funding to create a safer, more peaceful and walkable neighborhood. Residents made recommendations for improving traffic and pedestrian safety, maintaining the neighborhood's character, protecting the tree canopy and improving neighborhood parks in this first update to the neighborhood's Conservation Plan since the Williamsburg Civic Association completed an initial plan in 2000.

