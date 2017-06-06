Trump administration wants to sell th...

Trump administration wants to sell the Washington Aqueduct

18 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

The Trump administration wants to sell the Washington Aqueduct, stirring fears among some that the White House's passion for privatization could mean higher water bills for 1 million residents in the District and Northern Virginia. But the plan, buried in a few short lines in a budget proposal of more than 1,200 pages, may lead to a different outcome.

