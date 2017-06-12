Summer Friday' popular perk in offices

The percentage of companies that offer some kind of "summer Friday" arrangement - in which companies officially permit workers, almost entirely office ones, to leave early on Friday afternoons in the summer - is on the rise. According to a new survey of Fortune 1000 companies by CEB, the Arlington, Va.-based research and consulting firm, 42 percent of companies now officially sanction starting the weekend early, a doubling of the percentage who offered the benefit in 2015, when 21 percent of companies said they did so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.