Southwest enters airfare war with $49 flights in US

Southwest Airlines has launched a three-day seat sale offering domestic flights for as low as $49 for domestic travel and $59 for international flights. In a move aimed at remaining competitive with the emergence of ultra-low cost carriers that are upending the airline industry, Southwest has replied with their own bargain basement prices.

