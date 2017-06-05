Southwest enters airfare war with $49 flights in US
Southwest Airlines has launched a three-day seat sale offering domestic flights for as low as $49 for domestic travel and $59 for international flights. In a move aimed at remaining competitive with the emergence of ultra-low cost carriers that are upending the airline industry, Southwest has replied with their own bargain basement prices.
