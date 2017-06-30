School Board Chooses 'Hybrid' Option For New High School
Arlington Public Schools will add 1,300 high school seats across the Education Center and the Career Center after the School Board approved the so-called "hybrid option" at its meeting Thursday. The option, put forward by Superintendent Patrick Murphy last month , would add 500-600 seats to a renovated Education Center by 2022, then add another 700-800 at the Career Center , which would get a renovation and an addition.
