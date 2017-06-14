Record Democratic Gov. Primary Turnout in Arlington
A record number of votes were cast Tuesday in Arlington in the Democratic gubernatorial primary , according to the Arlington County Democratic Committee. Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam defeated Tom Perriello 56-44 statewide and 62-38 in Arlington .
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|3 min
|JohnInLa
|157
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|8 min
|C Kersey
|4
|Rep. Steve Scalise, others shot at Alexandria, ...
|4 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|30
|House Majority Whip shot at congressional baseb...
|4 hr
|Macho Man
|18
|Government going wild
|9 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|10 hr
|It gets better
|1
|Hello why did James do it
|10 hr
|It gets better
|1
