Record Democratic Gov. Primary Turnout in Arlington

A record number of votes were cast Tuesday in Arlington in the Democratic gubernatorial primary , according to the Arlington County Democratic Committee. Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam defeated Tom Perriello 56-44 statewide and 62-38 in Arlington .

