Progressive Voice: A Progressive Agenda - Part 2

Three weeks ago , I wrote about how Arlington progressives and 8th Congressional District Democrats were responding from a policy perspective to the November 2016 Presidential election outcome that few Democrats in Arlington anticipated. Other recent elections reflect a challenge to the view that the election of Donald Trump and the earlier Brexit vote that might have anticipated a Trump election reflect a rightward turn in U.S. politics and in western democracies.

