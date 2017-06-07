Private detective startup Trustify raises more than $6.5M in new funding
Private investor for-hire company Trustify Inc. has raised at least $6.59 million in its latest funding round, according to a June 6 SEC filing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Three political nuts
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ...
|May 31
|American_Infidel
|5
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|May 31
|Sherri
|15
|Welfare
|May 28
|Earl
|1
|Fly with safety
|May 23
|FAA
|1
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|May 22
|Geezer
|12
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC