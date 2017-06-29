President Trump's travel ban begins again
Recent Immingrants join activists for an evening protest in Manhattan hours before a revised version of President Donald Trump's travel ban that was approved by the Supreme Court is to take effect on June 29, 2017 in New York. President Trump's travel ban begins again Recent Immingrants join activists for an evening protest in Manhattan hours before a revised version of President Donald Trump's travel ban that was approved by the Supreme Court is to take effect on June 29, 2017 in New York.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Republicans ask Jeff Sessions to reaffirm no re...
|12 hr
|Rubio s Foam Partays
|1
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|16 hr
|slick willie expl...
|481
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|Thu
|slick willie expl...
|179
|Nancy Pelosi
|Thu
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|House panel moves to up funding for US Capitol ...
|Thu
|DMetrius Jones
|3
|Lesbians
|Thu
|DMetrius Jones
|1
|usaid to foreign countries
|Jun 25
|US Taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC