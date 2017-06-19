Police: Drunk Man Arrested for Tossin...

Police: Drunk Man Arrested for Tossing Wine Bottles Out of Whole Foods Window

A customer of Amazon.com acquisition target Whole Foods had a special delivery for cars parked outside its Clarendon location Friday morning: wine bottles and loose change. Police were called to the Whole Foods at 2700 Wilson Blvd around 7 a.m. Friday for a report of someone throwing objects out of a second floor window.

