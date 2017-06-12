Pentagon: 101st Airborne soldiers identified as troops killed in Afghanistan attack
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mark De Alencar is laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Va., May 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|WashPost, NBC Smear Anti-Sharia Protesters as '...
|Sun
|Izlamistyranny
|2
|Will his 72 virgins come snipped? Imam caught t...
|Jun 10
|BuildTheWall
|2
|Maxine Waters
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Three political nuts
|Jun 5
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ...
|May 31
|American_Infidel
|5
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|May 31
|Sherri
|15
|Welfare
|May 28
|Earl
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC