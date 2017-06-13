PAE adds to info management portfolio...

PAE adds to info management portfolio as FCi purchase closes

PAE has closed its acquisition of former government services competitor FCi Federal that adds new information management and program support work for federal agencies. Arlington, Va.-based PAE first announced the deal for terms undisclosed in April that also represents its first acquisition since the company was acquired one year ago by Los Angeles-based Platinum Equity.

