Odds & Ends: Shake the Blues Away with New Holiday Inn Cast Album Video & More
Shake the Blues Away with the Holiday Inn Cast Album Holiday Inn , the new stage version of the film favorite that played Broadway over the 2016-2017 holiday season, has released a cast album, due out today in digital formats. The album features classic Irving Berlin tunes - including "Blue Skies," "Heat Wave" and "Shaking the Blues Away" - sung by a crackerjack cast including Bryce Pinkham, Corbin Bleu, Lora Lee Gayer, Megan Sikora and Megan Lawrence.
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maxine Waters
|Mon
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Three political nuts
|Mon
|Kilroy was here
|1
|Federal judge tosses out life sentences for DC ...
|May 31
|American_Infidel
|5
|brother sister sex (Dec '11)
|May 31
|Sherri
|15
|Welfare
|May 28
|Earl
|1
|Fly with safety
|May 23
|FAA
|1
|Trump Nominates Callista Gingrich As Envoy Toa
|May 22
|Geezer
|12
