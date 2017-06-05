Odds & Ends: Shake the Blues Away with New Holiday Inn Cast Album Video & More

Shake the Blues Away with the Holiday Inn Cast Album Holiday Inn , the new stage version of the film favorite that played Broadway over the 2016-2017 holiday season, has released a cast album, due out today in digital formats. The album features classic Irving Berlin tunes - including "Blue Skies," "Heat Wave" and "Shaking the Blues Away" - sung by a crackerjack cast including Bryce Pinkham, Corbin Bleu, Lora Lee Gayer, Megan Sikora and Megan Lawrence.

