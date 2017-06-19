Nova Parks has studied widening the W&OD Trail to 16 or 19 feet
The Northern Virginia Regional Park Authority's recently commissioned a feasibility study of widening the W&OD Trail or adding a parallel trail to it because of high use at peak times. A future trail could look like the one below: The study authors first measured use volumes and resultant level of service measurements.
