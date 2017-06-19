New Sniff Tech Could Protect Cops From Synthetic Opioids
Protective equipment is seen before a press conference about fentanyl at the headquarters of the Drug Enforcement Agency June 6, 2017 in Arlington, Virginia. The news conference addressed the dangers law enforcement and first responders face when encountering fentanyl.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wired.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arlington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are anti-Trump media to blame for the Alexandri...
|1 hr
|spud
|153
|US politician Steve Scalise shot at congression...
|6 hr
|BB Board
|362
|Will more republicans going to be shot
|12 hr
|Bert
|4
|A morning's baseball drill becomes an assault o...
|Mon
|Red Crosse
|86
|GOP Lawmakers Targeted in Ballfield Shooting Spree
|Sun
|C Kersey
|44
|Make lobbyists illegal
|Jun 16
|It gets better
|1
|christians helped elect the ANTICHRIST
|Jun 16
|US Army Vet
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arlington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC