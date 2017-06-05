New Mural at Flagship Ben's Chili Bow...

New Mural at Flagship Ben's Chili Bowl Excludes Bill Cosby

Friday Jun 2 Read more: Eater

Alleged sexual predator Bill Cosby will not grace the new mural currently taking shape outside the original Ben's Chili Bowl , a historic split that has paved the way for a new slate of heroes to be immortalized outside the iconic restaurant. The embattled entertainer, one of only two people with lifetime passes to eat for free at the half-smoke haven , has long been close with Ben's founders, the Ali family.

