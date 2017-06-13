Morning Notes
D.C. and Arlington: Tech Towns? - The Greater Washington area has ranked third on a major real estate firm's list of "Tech Cities 1.0." The area received high marks for its educated workforce and pace of startup growth. Arlington, meanwhile, is continuing to land tech firms from D.C. and Fairfax County, in part thanks to active outreach and an incentive program from Arlington Economic Development.
